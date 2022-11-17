Lincoln Loud announces Jonathan Taylor as MVP of Week 10 'NFL Slimetime'

The Associated Press

Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons, Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. Only two of the other 29 teams in the Super Bowl era that started a season 8-0 or better lost their first game at home to a team with a losing record, with Houston (3-5) beating Cincinnati (8-0) in 2015 and the Rams (4-6) doing it at San Francisco (10-0) in 1990.