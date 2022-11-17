Lincoln Loud announces Jonathan Taylor as MVP of Week 10 'NFL Slimetime'
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor wins the Nickelodeon MVP of Week 10, 2022.
Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons, Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. Only two of the other 29 teams in the Super Bowl era that started a season 8-0 or better lost their first game at home to a team with a losing record, with Houston (3-5) beating Cincinnati (8-0) in 2015 and the Rams (4-6) doing it at San Francisco (10-0) in 1990.
Ron Rivera's final quarterback decision is delayed for a week.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
A surprising name appears on the injury report
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
The Bears were without running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert at Wednesday's practice before the Falcons game.
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]
Some funny advice from Joe Burrow to Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus knows Taco Charlton from their time together with the Cowboys.
The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Matt Ryan kept playing the role - even when his first season in Indianapolis went off script. It was as unsurprising to those inside the locker room as Ryan's response to reclaiming the starting job last Sunday. Ryan has proven it time and again.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
Taco Charlton believes he can help the Bears' weary pass rush.