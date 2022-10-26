Lincoln Loud announces Joe Burrow as MVP of Week 7 'NFL Slimetime'

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a 53-yard touchdown to help Minnesota finish off Miami on Oct. 16 before the Vikings had their bye week. It's a 3-yard, 4-yard fest, and then everything comes to light,'' Cook said.