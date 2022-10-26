Lincoln Loud announces Joe Burrow as MVP of Week 7 'NFL Slimetime'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the Nickelodeon MVP of Week 7, 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the Nickelodeon MVP of Week 7, 2022.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses. The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday. Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender.
Ryan Poles stated in the summer he didn't want to trade Robert Quinn. Things changed.
Akins told reporters that extra preparation before their game against the Raiders helped the offense find its groove
Several Steelers starters didn't practice on Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a 53-yard touchdown to help Minnesota finish off Miami on Oct. 16 before the Vikings had their bye week. It's a 3-yard, 4-yard fest, and then everything comes to light,'' Cook said.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
The best offensive lines consist of five guys who constantly show up and get it done. The best defensive lines have a revolving door of badasses who can constantly and relentless pressure the opposition. The Eagles added another such badass today, bringing Robert Quinn to town in a trade with the Bears. Along with the [more]
The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros and last season's NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury. Samuel played 68 of 79 snaps against the Chiefs but showed up Monday with a hamstring strain. The 49ers call him day to day. “He’s making progress,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. Receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), defensive end Samson Ebukam [more]
The steelers won't have Calvin Austin this season.
With an underwhelming 3-4 record heading into Week 8 of the 2022 season, the 49ers find themselves in an eerily similar situation as last year.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
The Eagles are still looking to get better.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
ESPN released a statement on claims that Mac Jones' intercepted pass hit their SkyCam wire.