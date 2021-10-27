Lincoln Loud announces Ja'Marr Chase as MVP of Week 7 'NFL Slimetime'
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the Nickelodeon MVP of Week 7. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the Nickelodeon MVP of Week 7. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Cardinals will be down a defensive line starter against the Packers.
As good as the offense has been, the defense might be even better through half of the season.
David Culley made it clear that the Texans won't let Aaron Donald wreck their game plan on Sunday.
The Arizona Cardinals' All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt will miss Thursday night's showdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Peter King believes the Packers will need to utilize the ground attack against Arizona to keep the ball away from Kyler Murray considering the players Green Bay is expected to be without due to COVID-19 and injuries.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Tom Brady dug into the archives while on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning to reveal which defense gave him the most issues in New England.
From time to time, it’s been suggested that the litigation over the relocation of the Rams could result in at least $1 billion flowing from the NFL to St. Louis. It could be a lot more than that. The article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com detailing Tuesday’s meeting among owners regarding the possibility that Rams [more]
Ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan did not mince his words when discussing New York's 54-13 Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
The Browns had a massive injury report on Wednesday.
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.
For much of the fourth quarter last weekend, Bryant-Denny Stadium resembled one of the local dive bars down the street
If the Detroit Lions want a quarterback with their top 2022 pick, they may want to trade back or risk reaching, according to Todd McShay.
Bill Belichick's assistant coaches were often overworked and underpaid, but he sometimes rewarded the best with bonuses in the six figures.
Tennessee quarterback enters the NCAA transfer portal.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, in 2011, surreptitiously flew into San Francisco on his private jet to meet with and woo coach Jim Harbaugh. One problem: Ross already had a coach, Tony Sparano, under contract. Word got out, as secrets often do.
The Lakers had a 26-point lead against the 0-4 Thunder. They lost.
Jerry Jones defended Stan Kroenke, but other NFL owners weren't pleased.
Delhomme, the Panthers’ primary radio analyst, has a theory on what’s going wrong with Darnold
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab discuss this week's matchup between the Packers and Cardinals.