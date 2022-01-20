Lincoln Loud announces the Bills' offense as MVP of Super Wild Card Weekend 'NFL Slimetime'
The entire Buffalo Bills offense is Nickelodeon's MVP of Super Wild Card Weekend. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
In today's Falcons recap, we look at free agency, a new mock draft and examine the Calvin Ridley trade rumors/speculation.
The Vikings are set to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coaching vacancy this week and they would reportedly also like to speak with the guy running the defense for Tampa’s divisional round opponents. According to multiple reports, the Vikings have requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. It’s the [more]
The Minnesota Vikings have added Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to their candidate list for head coach. According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the organization is not announcing interviews before they're completed, the Vikings have requested a virtual meeting with Morris about the vacancy created when Mike Zimmer was fired last week. Morris is in his first season in Los Angeles, after six years with Atlanta.
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was mic'd up for his team's victory over the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card playoffs, and seemed to foreshadow his team's victory before the game.
Which team will win the next three games and be crowned champions of the NFL in 2021? Here's why your team will or won't win the Super Bowl.
ESPN’s longtime draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft for the 2022 class.
Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to being hit with another drug test after his big game in the Rams' win over the Cardinals
In this 2022 NFL mock draft, there's a big surprise at the No. 1 overall pick
The Divisional Round announcer assignments are out for each of the 4 games
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
Chicago has an intriguing list of candidates for general manager. But there's one who Bears players are rallying around.
The Vikings should probably steer clear of these coaches.
The Green Bay Packers made a surprise roster move on Wednesday. The team announced the release of DL Kingsley Keke, a fifth-round pick in 2019.
The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Sunday in an NFL playoff game. Which team will get the victory?
Why do the Dallas Cowboys struggle to win in the playoffs? Troy Aikman suggested they’re a victim of their own success.
Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who remains on injured reserve, was made available to the media Wednesday for the first time since October.
Jalen Ramsey thinks the Vikings are on the right track.
The Packers cut defensive lineman Kingsley Keke on Wednesday, the team announced. The Packers drafted him in the fifth round in 2019. He started eight games and played 12 this season, playing 393 defensive snaps and 51 on special teams. He hasn’t played since Week 15. Keke was a healthy scratch on Christmas Day, then [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo expects to start Saturday against the Packers despite right shoulder and right thumb injuries. He officially was limited in Tuesday’s walk-through practice. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa remains in concussion protocol, so he was listed as a non-participant. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) also didn’t practice. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), [more]