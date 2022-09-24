Lincoln Kennedy and Roxy Bernstein recap UCLA’s dominant victory at Colorado to open Pac-12 play

Pac-12 Networks’ Lincoln Kennedy and Roxy Bernstein recap UCLA's 45-17 victory over Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Boulder. The Bruins improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference, while the Buffs fall to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.