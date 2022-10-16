Lincoln Kennedy and Roxy Bernstein recap OSU’s win that snaps an 8-game losing streak to WSU

Pac-12 Network

Oregon State football defeats Washington State by a final score of 24-10 on Saturday, October 15 in Corvallis. The Beavers improve to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference, while the Cougars fall to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play.