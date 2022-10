Associated Press

Bo Nix made Oregon's win over UCLA look nearly effortless. Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season with a 45-30 victory Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown for the top of the Pac-12 standings. “To be honest, when I’m out there it feels like I’m not doing a whole lot because I don’t have to,” Nix said.