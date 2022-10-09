Lincoln Kennedy and JB Long recap Arizona State’s first FBS win vs. No. 21 Washington

Pac-12 Network

Arizona State football upsets No. 21 Washington by a final score of 45-38 on Saturday, October 8 in Tempe. The Sun Devils secure its first FBS win of the season to improve to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in conference, while the Huskies drop to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play.