Lincoln Kennedy and JB Long recap Arizona State’s first FBS win vs. No. 21 Washington
Pac-12 Networks' Lincoln Kennedy and JB Long recap Arizona State’s first FBS win of the 2022 season in a 45-38 victory over No. 21 Washington on Saturday, October 8 in Tempe. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.