Lincoln football win 26th straight game against Leon with 42-0 shutout | Big Bend Scores

Following its first loss of the season to nationally ranked Colquitt County last week, Lincoln football is back in the win column.

The Trojans defeated cross-town rivals Leon 42-0 Friday night, its 26th straight victory over the Lions. Jumping out to an early 13-0 first-quarter lead, Lincoln controlled the game from start to finish, with senior running back Jashawn Washington scoring two rushing touchdowns and junior linebacker Gavin James getting a pick-six.

"I was just reading the quarterback and I saw it coming, so I caught it and scored," James said about his interception. "It was really big for me, I got my family here so it was big."

Friday's shutout over Leon was the Trojans third shutout of the season, holding both Munroe and St. John Paul II to zero points. Lincoln head coach Jimmie Tyson said the ability for his defense to consistently make plays comes from its depth.

"To have a shutout and a really dominant game on defense means a lot," Tyson said. "We play a lot of guys, so if a couple guys are down other guys can step up and make plays."

Lincoln's defense has allowed 77 points this season, with 56 coming against No. 13 Colquitt County. The Trojans defense has been a crucial part of its success this season and James thinks the Leon shutout will give the defense a boost for the rest of the season.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," James said. "We just got to keep working on just taking it game by game, step by step, and towards the bigger goal."

Lincoln played arguably its most complete game of the season on offense against Leon.

The ground game has been Lincoln's identity this season as it looks to establish its passing attack. Against Leon, junior quarterback Christian Sims looked comfortable in the pocket, connecting well with junior receiver Mekhi Maddox and senior Jukil Whitehead, racking up what looked like over 150 yards passing and over 50 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

"I have known Christian since our Pop Warner days since we were young," Whitehead said about his connection with Sims. "I'm glad I met up with my old teammate and we are a part of this program."

Lincoln's big play ability

Whitehead didn't get a touchdown against Leon, but he made multiple big catches in the redzone to set up the Trojans to score. The senior leads the team is receiving yards per game with an average of 63.5 per outing and Tyson said Whitehead gives Lincoln a do-it-all weapon on offense that allows the team to get creative with playcalling.

"The big thing about him is we can line him up anywhere," Tyson said. "He's a weapon, we can put him in the backfield or out wide in the slot, and he's always making a big play. So we love a guy like him."

"It's important for me to show college coaches that I can do many things around the field," Whitehead said about his versatility. "I'm not just a primarily hands and dirt tight end, I got to show them that I can work around the field and do many things."

The ability for Lincoln's offense to look to Whitehead or guys like Maddox, Washington and Jadan Walden, who ran for a touchdown against Leon, for a big play allows for a balanced gameplan when everyone is clicking. Tyson said the team is still looking to find that balance consistently, but the win over Leon was a step in the right direction.

"We ran the ball like we normally do, maybe not as good as we normally do, but we passed the ball way better," Tyson said. "We're still trying to find that balance and I thought we did a pretty good job moving the ball tonight."

Lincoln has been a big play machine this season, breaking out long rushes, pass plays or defensive stops this season, but one area sometimes overlooked is special teams. Against Leon, the special teams unit blocked two punts, one that went out for a safety and helped the Trojans control the game, something Tyson said he wants from his unit.

"We always preach that four or five big plays can change the game and usually those happen on special teams," Tyson said. "We really preach special teams and it was good to see us do a really good job with that tonight."

Lincoln faces Rickards in week eight and Leon heads to Chiles.

Scores from the Big Bend

Gadsden County 55, Jefferson County 0

The Jaguars bounce back from back-to-back losses with a big win over Jefferson County. A multi-touchdown game for senior Michael Thomas helped lead Gadsden County. Thomas scored two touchdowns, one 20-yard rush and a pick-six. Thomas added another interception and a fumble recovery against Jefferson County.

The Jaguars travel to Marianna next week and Jefferson County travel to Vernon.

North Florida Christian 51, FAMU DRS 0

NFC picks up its fifth win in a row in an unorthodox Friday night game. After an unknown person told the referee association the game was canceled, despite it not being canceled, the two teams played. Senior Zeke Ackerman grabbed an interception. Seniors Oj Vaughan and Major Hart II led the team in tackles with six a piece.

The Eagles travel to Rocky Bayou Christian next week, the Baby Rattlers host Baker.

Wakulla 45, JPII 0

The War Eagles keep the perfect season going with a 45-point shutout over JPII. Senior receiver Nehemiah Chandler hauled in two touchdowns, and fellow seniors Samron Brinson and Delvion Zanders grabbed a touchdown each. Junior Jeremiah Thomas rushed for one score.

Wakulla hosts Taylor County next week, and JPII travels to Arnold.

Godby 43, Booker T. Washington 6

The Cougars are 3-3 after a big victory over Booker T. Washington. For the second week in a row, Godby has scored over 40 points as the Cougars have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2021.

Godby hosts Florida High next week.

Aucilla Christian 40, Rocky Bayou Christian 27

The Warriors remain perfect. Quarterback Landon LaRosa went 10/14 passing, throwing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Agner had two receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns, Tucker Wiles caught a touchdown and ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Aiden Gray led Aucilla Christian with 10 tackles and one sack.

Baker County 37, Munroe 13

The Bobcats fall on the road to Baker County.

Munroe travels to Maclay next week.

Carrollwood Day 37, Florida High 7

The Seminoles have a two-loss regular season for the first time since 2018. The lone touchdown for Florida High came from Jayden Threatts.

Florida High travels to Godby next week.

Chiles 35, Crestview 0

The Timberwolves bounce back from last week's loss with a shutout of Crestview. Quarterback TJ Jacobs connected with his brother Trevor Jacobs for a touchdown. Ryan Sumner, BB Potter and Jake Atwood all scored touchdowns.

Chiles host Leon next week.

Taylor County 34, Hamilton County 0

The Bulldogs get the first win of the season with a shutout of Hamilton County.

Taylor County travels to Wakulla next week.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Lincoln beat Leon for 26th straight game, 7 other Big Bend teams win