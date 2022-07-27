Lincoln Financial Field to host WWE’s WrestleMania 40

Philadelphia has several wrestling fans on the roster and Wednesday’s announcement should be huge for guys like Lane Johnson.

The Eagles announced that Lincoln Financial Field will host WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania 40, on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are thrilled to partner with WWE as WrestleMania makes its much-anticipated return to Philadelphia in 2024,” said Eagles President and PHL Sports Chair Don Smolenski. “We are excited to help showcase the industry’s most iconic event in front of a global viewing audience and look forward to providing WWE fans in attendance with a first-class experience at Lincoln Financial Field.”

A week-long celebration and two-day spectacular, it’ll be the first time Philadelphia has been the host city in 25 years.

Additional information and ticket prices for WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field will be announced soon.

