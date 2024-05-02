Lincoln defender Eyoma to leave club

TJ Eyoma made 33 appearances for Lincoln this season, scoring three goals [Getty Images]

Lincoln City defender TJ Eyoma will leave the League One club when his contract expires this summer.

Eyoma has made 95 appearances for the club since he initially joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, with the move being made permanent the following year.

The Imps have also announced that winger Hakeeb Adelakun, who spent the second half of the season on loan at League Two side Doncaster, will leave Sincil Bank.

Michael Skubala's side have activated an option to keep defender Lasse Sorensen, who played in 44 out of 46 league games during the 2023-24 campaign.

The club are also in talks with out-of-contract players Ted Bishop, Danny Mandroiu and Lewis Montsma about signing new deals.

Hayden Cann and Elicha Ahui are in discussions about taking up options on existing contracts.

Lincoln finished seventh in the final League One table, one place and two points off the play-off positions.