Lincoln coach Neil Alexander nets 950th career win, and other Friday boys basketball results

URBANA 69, LANPHIER 48: At Lober-Nika Gym, the visiting Tigers outscored the Lions 45-23 in the second half and went on to post a nonconference win.

Lanphier led 25-24 at intermission and then Urbana made 9 of 12 (75%) shots from the field, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range, to turn the game in its favor in the third period. The Lions (13-11) did not recover and finished shooting 40.4% (19-for-47) from the floor.

Junior guard JaiQuan Holman was the only Lanphier player in double figures with a game-high 26 points. Holman made 10 of 20 shots with one 3-pointer and went 5-for-5 from the foul line.

Urbana (7-7) manufactured a balanced attack with four players in double figures. Jaylen McElmuury went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and led the Tigers with 19 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Marcus Jackson made two 3s and added 16 points, while Jesse Mfwamba contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Malcolm Morris had 11 points in the win.

LINCOLN 52, MATTOON 36: At Roy S. Anderson Gym in Lincoln, the Railers led by as many as 28 points and gave coach Neil Alexander his 950th career victory.

Alexander ranks second all-time in IHSA boys basketball history behind only Gene Pingatore's 1,035.

Aidan Gowin drained three 3-pointers and finished 5-for-7 from the floor to end with 13 points for Lincoln (17-7). Gabe Smith had eight points and teammates Drew Hayes and Trey Schilling (two 3s) chipped in seven apiece. The Railers shot 60% (12-for-20) and led 31-11 at halftime.

Bryce Jean led Mattoon (10-12) with 13 points.

AUBURN 62, ATHENS 37: At Athens, Clayton Dinardo had a big third quarter and the Trojans remained unbeaten in the Sangamo Conference.

Dinardo scored the first nine points for Auburn in the third period as the Trojans pulled away. He eventually netted 13 of his 14 points in the stanza and Auburn improved to 21-2 overall and 3-0 in the Sangamo.

Pryor Reynolds finished with 10 points for Athens (14-9, 1-2).

RIVERTON 41, PLEASANT PLAINS 37: At Plains, Isaac Crumrine manufactured a team-best 12 points in the Sangamo Conference win for the Hawks.

Riverton (17-4, 2-1 Sangamo) stretched its lead to 36-27 at the end of three quarters after entering the break ahead 21-18. The Hawks were coming off a 60-48 loss to Auburn.

WILLIAMSVILLE 81, STANFORD OLYMPIA 52: At Dave Root Court, Brayden Saling delivered 22 points and Brecken Thomas added 17 in the Sangamo Conference win for the Bullets, who improved to 16-5 overall and 1-1 in the league.

Saling had 11 points in the first half for a 39-27 halftime lead. Olympia fell to 5-16 overall and 0-3 in the Sangamo.

NEW BERLIN 51, MASON CITY ILLINI CENTRAL 41: At Mason City, Lucas Bixby totaled 14 points and the Pretzels escaped with a Sangamo Conference road win.

The Pretzels (17-6, 2-1 Sangamo) led 33-28 after three quarters. Jacob Roberts (12 points) and Chris Bandy (11 points) also reached double figures.

The Cougars led 10-7 by the end of the first quarter before falling behind 23-17 at the half.

CALVARY 70, LUTHERAN 51: At Calvary, Luke Blackford and Connor Brown combined for 42 points and the Saints cruised to an MSM Conference win.

Blackford drained three 3-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. Brown finished with 20 points and Reese Huffman added two 3s and scored 12. Calvary improved to 17-6 overall and 6-0 in the MSM.

Conor McCaffrey fired in four 3s and led Lutheran (8-13, 0-2) with 20 points, while Connor Hilligoss dropped in two from 3-point range and contributed 14 points.

DECATUR MACARTHUR 79, JACKSONVILLE 50: At Decatur, the Generals led by 17 points after one period and remained unbeaten in the Central State Eight Conference.

Jacksonville got within six points at the half before MacArthur turned on the jets again to win its eighth straight game and up its record to 18-2 overall and 7-0 in the CS8. King Dees produced 11 of his team-high 21 points in the third quarter.

The Crimsons fell to 11-13 and 3-4. Isaiah Martinez scored a game-high 28 points.

PETERSBURG PORTA 59, MAROA-FORSYTH 56: At Maroa, PORTA outscored the hosts 20-10 in the third quarter and took down the Trojans in a Sangamo Conference game.

Drew Marr buried two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the third to help PORTA (12-11 overall, 1-2 in the Sangamo) rally from a 33-29 deficit at halftime. Marr finished with 18 points. Jett Karrier led the Bluejays in scoring by drilling four 3s and delivering 19 points. Ethan Mahoney chipped in 11 points.

Maroa-Forsyth's Jacoby Lane led all scorers with 20 points and Mitch Williams and Zayn Giles followed with nine apiece. The Trojans had a four-game winning streak snapped and slipped to 14-7 and 2-1.

HILLSBORO 68, GILLESPIE 50: At Gillespie, Hillsboro exploded by outscoring the Miners 40-18 in the second half of a South Central Conference matchup.

Hillsboro quickly erased a 32-28 halftime deficit and ended with four players in double digits. Jackson Tuetken paced the Hiltoppers with a team-high 16 points.

Jace Stewart (13 points) and Mark Mattson (11 points) combined to score 19 second-half points in the win. Nathan Matoush went 10-for-13 from the line and made one basket to finish with 12 points. As a team, Hillsboro (9-16 overall, 3-1 in the SCC) knocked down 24 of 32 (75%) free throws.

Tristan Wargo put in three 3-pointers and had a team-high 16 points for Gillespie (7-18, 0-4). Jack Kaylor tallied 11 points in the loss.

TRI-CITY/SANGAMON VALLEY 78, HARTSBURG-EMDEN 64: At Buffalo, the Tornadoes made 12 3-pointers and put five players in double figures to register a nonconference win.

Tri-City's Donavyn Riley (18 points), RJ Sullivan (15 points) and Jackson Nibbe (13 points) knocked down three 3-pointers apiece and the trio combined for 46 points. Gage Shafer scored 12 points and Keaton Martincic followed with 10 for the Tornadoes.

Hartem’s Evan Cross amassed 38 points in a losing effort.

PANA 73, NORTH MAC 68 (2OT): At Pana, Ethan Hicks sank seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Panthers pulled out a wild South Central Conference win.

Hicks had five 3-pointers in the first period and two more in the two overtime periods. Pana finished 23-for-35 from the charity stripe and made 12 3s. Clayton Worker and Brayden Carlson both concluded with 15 points apiece.

North Mac finished with 13 treys, getting five from long distance from Keagan Greff (15 points). Collin Etter (12 points) hit four 3s and didn’t score until overtime. J.T. Alexander led North Mac with 19 points and Payne McLean chipped in 11 with three 3s.

MACON MERIDIAN 52, NOKOMIS 48: At Macon, Reece Lohman scored a game-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough as Nokomis lost its fourth straight game.

Nokomis (11-13) trailed 36-29 heading into the fourth period and made four 3-pointers in the final quarter. Meridian staved off the visitors as Sebastian Hill nailed a pair of 3s in the fourth and had eight of his 16 points in the period.

Colton Denny and Lleyton Miller added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hawks (14-9).

