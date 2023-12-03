Lincoln Christian rallies to beat Heritage Hall for Class 3A state football championship

EDMOND — Tulsa Lincoln Christian was struggling to keep up with Heritage Hall in the first half of the Class 3A state championship game.

With Heritage Hall senior quarterback Andy Bass putting on a show, the Chargers appeared to be in complete control and it seemed likely they’d defend their title.

But the tide turned late in the second quarter.

Trailing by 21 points, Lincoln Christian senior running back Moses Fullingim ran for a 1-yard score before senior quarterback Luke Milligan tossed a 39-yard touchdown to freshman Kailib Dillard in a span of 51 seconds as the Bulldogs got within seven heading into halftime.

It was all Lincoln Christian after the break, and the second-ranked Bulldogs pulled away for a 48-28 victory against No. 1 Heritage Hall on Saturday night at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium.

Fullingim finished with 35 carries for 228 yards and three scores as he led Lincoln Christian, which ended the game with 41 unanswered points and claimed its third state crown in football (first since 2019).

“It’s crazy,” said Milligan, who completed 7 of 13 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t even know what happened. Next thing I knew we were up and it was crazy. We kind of got the momentum and never gave it back to them.”

Bass, who is committed to OU as a preferred walk-on, went down with an injury early in the third. He did not return and stood on crutches on the sideline as Lincoln Christian (14-0) dominated, the complete opposite of what happened in the first half.

“He’s obviously the lifeblood of our team. … It hurt the team,” Heritage Hall coach Brett Bogert said. “You could see the air go out of them because they love him. He’s such a great leader, such a great player. He’s a great person, and they’re heartbroken for him. They’re heartbroken for a teammate.”

Bass was phenomenal in the first half, running for three scores and throwing a 3-yard touchdown to senior Jordyn Harris.

The Chargers (13-1) took a 28-7 lead following a 1-yard touchdown run by Bass with 4:46 remaining in the second quarter, but Heritage Hall was held scoreless after that.

Heritage Hall's Andy Bass stands on the field after the Class 3A high school football championship game between Heritage Hall and Lincoln Christian at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Lincoln Christian won 48-28.

Along with Fullingim, senior running back and linebacker Sawyer Brooks played a big role in the comeback and had an impressive performance, running for 167 yards and two scores on 19 carries and recording nine tackles, including two for loss.

Things looked bleak for Lincoln Christian early, but the Bulldogs were resilient.

“Just play the next play,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “We were talking to our kids. It’s kind of coach speak, but play the next play. There’s not a 21-point play, so we’re going to have to do it in increments.”

Lincoln Christian allowed just 60 yards in the second half.

The Bulldogs also intercepted three passes. Junior Kylan Schultheis had two, while sophomore Malakai Dillard had the other.

Lincoln Christian's Moses Fullingim is brought down by Heritage Hall's Rashaud Smith during the Class 3A high school football championship game between Heritage Hall and Lincoln Christian at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

“It’s crazy,” Dillard said of the win. “It’s just starting to set in. It’s a big game. Everybody doubted us. We didn’t know how we were going to do at the start of the season.”

This is Ricke's second title as Lincoln Christian's head coach. With a perfect record, this was certainly a special season to him and everyone affiliated with the program.

"It means a lot," Ricke said. "I've been here for 22 years, head coach for seven. ... It's a big deal for our school. You can see our community loves it."

