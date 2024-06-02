Lincoln bests Harrisburg to win Class AA softball championship, complete undefeated season

Jun. 1—ABERDEEN — Sioux Falls Lincoln needed just two innings to all but assure its undefeated season and second consecutive state championship on Saturday.

The Patriots (23-0) scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the second en route to a 7-1 win over Harrisburg in the Class AA softball title game at Koehler Hall of Fame Field.

With the offense established, Lincoln pitcher Madison Evans took it the rest of the way, tossing seven one-hit innings and striking out 15 batters. Evans finished her state tournament with four hits allowed and 44 strikeouts through 19 innings pitched in three days.

The Patriots' offense was fronted by Kierra Lubovich, who had two hits and drove in two runs on a double to push the lead to 7-0 in the second inning. Paxton Dekkers added a two RBI double in the first inning and a run, Evans had two hits and two runs and Avery Dorman had two hits and an RBI.

Cora Payne picked up the loss for the Tigers (20-3), allowing 10 runs through six innings, and holding Lincoln scoreless the final four innings. Harrisburg's lone hit came from Macy Bryant, who hit an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Third-place game: Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Washington, 8-3

Fifth-place game: Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 4-3

Seventh-place game: Watertown def. O'Gorman, 12-5