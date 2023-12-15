Lincoln Avenue Cycling hosts annual holiday ride event

Dec. 14—GOSHEN — A group of bicyclists braved the cold and rush-hour traffic early Thursday evening.

The annual Lincoln Avenue Cycling Christmas Lights Ride got underway at about 5:30 p.m., headed on through areas of Goshen where holiday light displays have been set up. Many cyclists wore yellow safety vests, and some had holiday lights set up on their bikes as well.

"We scout out a couple of neighborhoods that have a good display," said Jason Kado of Lincoln Avenue Cycling, adding that Shanklin Park and the Elkhart County 4-H Fairground areas are two highlights for this year.

Last year's ride brought in about 30 riders, and Kado was hopeful for a similar number for this year's event, which will be following the same route.

"It's always dependent on the weather," he added.

Tom Sutter, Goshen, is a member of The Bikin' Brothers, a weekly fellowship about about 20 cyclists.

"We ride 20 or 30 miles and we have a great time," Sutter said as Thursday's ride was about to get started.

To learn more, visit www.lincolnavenuecycling.com.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.