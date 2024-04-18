Limoncelli tosses scoreless inning for Modesto in return to the mound

SAN JOSE, C.A. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Mikey Limoncelli made an impressive return to the mound.

(Photo Courtesy: @mikeylimoncelli3 on Instagram)

Horseheads’ Mikey Limoncelli threw an inning of scoreless baseball for the Seattle Mariners’ Class A affiliate in California, on Wednesday. It has been a long journey for the Mariners’ 2019 sixth round MLB Draft pick, as he has battled several elbow ligament injuries. One week ago, the 23 year-old was designated to the development list in the Mariners farm system, but made his return to in-game action 10 days later.

Debuting with the Modesto Nuts (Mariners Single-A affiliate), Limoncelli threw his 1st inning of the season at the MiLB level. The right hander took to the mound in the 7th inning of Wednesday’s matchup against the San Jose Giants, giving up 1 hit, striking out 2, and not allowing a run.

Aside from a stint in the Arizona Complex League (ACL) in Phoenix, Wednesday’s appearance marks Limoncelli’s 1st live game pitches in the minors since 2021.

Modesto is set to continue a 6-game series in San Jose, from Thursday through Sunday. Following the road stretch, the team will return home for a 6-game set against Stockton. The home stand is schedule to begin on Tuesday, April 23nd at 7:05 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.