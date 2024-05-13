Limoncelli throws solid inning for Class A Modesto

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Mike Limoncelli was back on the mound in professional baseball Sunday night.

Limoncelli threw one inning of relief in an appearance for the Seattle Mariners’ Class A affiliate Modesto Sunday. Mike struck out one batter and gave up one hit in three batters he faced in a 1-0 loss at the Fresno Grizzlies, the Class A team of the Colorado Rockies.

The 23-year-old Limoncelli, who was an All-American and sixth round MLB Draft pick by the Mariners in 2019, is starting to settle in this season in his relief role for the team. Limoncelli is (1-1) on the season with eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work with a 5.87 ERA. Mike has appeared in seven games so far for Modesto (23-8) who currently sits in first place in their division.

Modesto hosts San Jose (16-8) Tuesday night at 10:05 pm in their next game. Limoncelli is back to full strength this year after missing the better part of the last two seasons due to two Tommy John surgeries on his pitching elbow.

18 Sports will continue to follow Limoncelli’s progress as the season moves forward.

(PHOTO: MILB Baseball)

