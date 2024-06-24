Limoncelli and Terwilliger toss scoreless innings in the minors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunday was a big day for two local pitchers in the minor leagues.

Horseheads’ Mikey Limoncelli and Corning’s Ben Terwilliger each turned in scoreless innings, on Sunday. Limoncelli allowed a hit and a walk, with no earned runs, and 3 strikeouts in the Modesto Nuts’ 2-1 win over the San Jose Giants. The impressive 2 innings accounts for the 2nd straight appearance in which the Horseheads grad held San Jose scoreless. On June 19th, the 23-year-old sat down 3 batters for a perfect inning.

Limoncelli is (1-1) with 19 strikeouts, and a 5.94 ERA this season, for the Class A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in California.

Corning’s Terwilliger delivered a similar stat line to Limoncelli, over his past 2 appearances. On Sunday, the big right hander tossed a scoreless frame with 1 strikeout and an allowed hit. The outing helped the Frontier League’s Florence Y’alls defeat the Joliet Slammers 8-3. The Corning grad also pitched on June 19th, picking up a save, and extending his streak of games without allowing an earned run.

In his 2nd season with the Y’alls, Terwilliger is (1-1) with 3 saves, 19 strikeouts, and a 1.65 ERA in 16.1 innings of work. The standout pitcher is also riding an 8-game streak without allowing an earned run.

