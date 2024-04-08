Limoncelli placed on development list in Mariners system

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Mikey Limoncelli has his next step in professional baseball.

Limoncelli, the 2019 MLB Draft sixth round pick by the Seattle Mariners, has been placed on the Development list in the M’s farm system. The development list is a list dedicated to helping players with more recovery time from injury/surgery and bettering their game.

The right handed pitcher missed last season and the most of the season prior due to a form of Tommy John surgery. In 2019, Limoncelli already underwent successful Tommy John surgery repairing a ligament in his pitching elbow.

His most recent surgery was another form of Tommy John surgery, considered a hybrid version, where a ligament was taken from a hamstring and placed alongside an internal brace in his arm.

Limoncelli, 23, was pitching in the Arizona Complex League (ACL) in Phoenix in extended spring training before his injury. He was designated to Class A Modesto in California and was placed on the Development list for this season.

In 27 innings of work, Limoncelli struck out 34 batters amid both teams going (1-5) going back to last year. Limoncelli, who turned 22 last month, has plenty of baseball in his future. The 2019 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP of The Year, Limoncelli is one of the most decorated players in area history.

