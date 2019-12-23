Limited-edition Colin Kaepernick Nikes sell out in less than 2 hours

On Saturday, Colin Kaepernick posted a video on his social media feeds teasing his first shoe with Nike and a new campaign, “#Trueto7.”

With the undeniably cool opening strains of Marvin Gaye’s “Heard it through the Grapevine” as the soundtrack, we see Kaepernick posing for the cameras, at turns smiling and serious, along with the unveiling of his first shoe collaboration with the athletics giant.

A classic black Air Force 1 low, Kaepernick’s have his “K” logo on the tongue and a shadow of the onetime NFC champion and his great Afro on the back. Through the semi-clear sole the numbers 081416 are visible, the date Kaepernick first protested during the national athem issues of extrajudicial police killings and racial injustice.

The sneaker Colin Kaepernick, here with longtime partner Nessa in October, created with Nike sold out in hours on Monday. (Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP)

Excited to share this project with you. Drops Monday, Dec. 23rd. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/z8VFlRkhUA — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 21, 2019

The shoes dropped on Monday morning at 10 a.m. ET. In less than two hours, men’s and kids’ sizes were sold out on Nike’s website; men’s sizes were also sold out at ShoePalace.com.

Kaepernick announced that Shoe Palace and Jimmy Jazz Stores would be donating profits from their sale of the sneakers to organizations fighting to end systemic oppression.

Kaepernick’s partnership with Nike began in late summer 2018 with a commercial, “Dream Crazy,” that debuted during the Thursday night regular-season NFL opener and went on to win a Creative Arts Emmy award earlier this year.

In February, Nike released Kaepernick “Icon” jerseys that also sold out in a matter of hours.

