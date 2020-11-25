Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he feels fine after working on the side in Wednesday’s practice, but the team isn’t ready for him to fully cut loose just yet.

Murray was listed as a limited participant in practice because of the shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 11 against the Seahawks. Murray did not come out of that game and has shown no sign of being at risk of missing this week’s matchup with the Patriots, but Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury did suggest the team might keep three quarterbacks active for Sunday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not take part in practice because of an illness. With the Cardinals off on Thursday, his condition won’t be updated until Friday.

Safety Jalen Thompson (ankle), safety Charles Washington (groin), tight end Maxx Williams (illness), tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle), and defensive tackle Josh Mauro (hamstring) were also out of practice.

Limited practice for Kyler Murray Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk