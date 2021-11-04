Limited practice for Chris Boswell on Thursday

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Browns when he was hammered while throwing a pass on a fake field goal and Thursday’s injury report show that he’s making some progress in clearing the concussion protocol.

Boswell was listed as a limited participant in practice. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that “there’s nothing that alarms us” about Boswell’s condition, but the team did sign Josh Lambo to the practice squad in order to make sure they have a kicker available for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

Tight end Eric Ebron was out of practice after missing last weekend with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip), offensive lineman B.J. Finney (back), and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) were limited participants in the session.

