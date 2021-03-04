Limited number of Red Wings tickets for March to go on sale

Mar. 4—DETROIT — The Red Wings will have a few more fans in the stands next week when they return home to Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings are selling a limited number of tickets for March home games at LCA beginning at noon Thursday, given the loosening on restrictions from the state earlier this week, allowing for 750 people in arenas.

The Wings' next home game is Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

The Wings have been hosting up to 500 fans for the last several weeks, mostly friends and family of team personnel.

On Tuesday, the Wings played in Columbus where Nationwide Arena had about 2,000 fans in attendance for the first time.

The Red Wings also have played at Dallas and Florida, where a limited number of fans have been in attendance.

"It's funny what perspective is," coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday during a Zoom chat with media. "If we would have been playing in full buildings all year and walked into last night (Tuesday), we would have thought it was empty.

"And last night it seemed full. You could hear the crowd. They were into it. It was great. It was great to be part of. It's closer to what we're used to and what makes it such a great thing to be part of."

