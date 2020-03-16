What limitations NBA teams, players face amid possible three month hiatus

Peter Socotch
NBC Sports Northwest

As the sports world shuttered its doors to help contain the spread of COVID-19, the NBA is bracing for the possibility of a return to the court of mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

That's right, a three month hiatus.

The Center for Disease Control issued a recommendation on Sunday night that no events or gatherings should include more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. 

Fears exist of completely lost season. For now, there's a working plan that games would return without fans, and teams have been told to search out arena dates well into August for the playoffs, according to Woj. 

In addition, teams are not able to hold team activities indefinitely. Only individual workouts are allowed.

The precautions don't end there, either. 

So, without organized team activities, players have the liberty to do as they wish, and that includes travel. But there's some benchmarks they have to meet. 

Charania also reports that players who travel out of market during the hiatus must do the following: Provide their whereabouts, remain at their residence and practice social distancing. NBA teams are permitted to pay for certain travel.

Teams are also encouraged to establish daily health/basketball check-ins (such as via FaceTime, Skype), according to Charania. 

The U.S. death toll of COVID-19 rose to 68 across 12 states on Sunday, according to numbers obtained from the CDC by USA Today, with the total number of confirmed cases surging to 3,734. The worldwide death toll topped 6,500.

