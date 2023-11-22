To limit explosive passing plays, Ohio State defensive backs added a new rule in practices

After explosive plays doomed their championship aspirations last season, the Ohio State defensive backs came up with a simple idea to reduce them.

Cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Lathan Ransom instituted a rule beginning in spring practice.

If a pass was completed over their heads, they would run a half-gasser after the practice. It would be a full-gasser if the throw resulted in a touchdown.

Considering a question of whether that habit allowed them to limit big plays this fall, Burke grinned.

“Definitely,” he said. “What do you think?”

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and cornerback Denzel Burke (10) celebrate an interception by Hancock during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 37-3.

In last season’s loss to archrival Michigan, they were burned deep. J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines’ star quarterback, threw touchdowns of 69, 75 and 45 yards.

Through 11 games this year, the Buckeyes have not surrendered any pass longer than 36 yards. They are the only defense left in the Football Bowl Subdivision that has not allowed one of at least 40 yards and are eighth out of the 133 teams in defense passing downs explosiveness, according to CollegeFootballData.com.

A variety of factors have contributed to the tightening by Ohio State’s secondary from greater familiarity with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme to Knowles himself dialing back some of his aggressiveness as a play-caller.

But the conditioning the cornerbacks and safeties put themselves through also reveals the focus placed on preventing explosive plays.

“It’s just kind of a reminder of how huge those are,” safety Sonny Styles said. “You get into the games and those explosive plays can kill you.”

Michigan has not shown a quick-strike passing offense this season. It has completed only four of at least 40 yards this season, ranking 113th in the FBS, and has been more conservative in recent weeks with offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore as the acting head coach in place of Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a three-game suspension imposed by the Big Ten for an impermissible in-person scouting system.

Still, no matchup on the schedule figures to be as much of a bellwether of the progress of Ohio State’s pass defense as the 119th edition of The Game on Saturday.

Following the trouble that they faced against the Wolverines last November and in the following loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal in which they surrendered a critical 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, they have pointed toward this stage, a matchup of the two unbeaten rivals.

Styles said they remained motivated to limit the explosiveness, as emphasized by the conditioning in practice.

“Obviously you have X’s and O’s and the schemes,” Styles said, “but the players have to go out there and execute and go play hard and for each other. The best teams that play for the national championship have this type of brotherhood.”

Knowles did not discount the benefit of the approach among the defensive backs.

“If it's important to you,” he said, “and you've demonstrated that this has an effect on winning, this has an effect on your career, they see it, it's on their mind.

“So whether they run or do push-ups or whatever, there's something that's a reminder to them that, 'Hey, this is really important, and this is a primary focus for our defense.’ For you as a player, it is a mindset.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football defense focuses on preventing explosive passes