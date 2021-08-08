Limaland ends season with invitationals, king races

Aug. 8—LIMA — Limaland Motorsports Park wrapped up the 2021 season with the running of the traditional invitational races for the K&L Ready Mix NRA 360 Sprint Invaders, Northwest Physical Therapy Modifieds, and Budweiser Thunderstocks.

Kicking off the night was the 25 lap K&L Ready Mix NRA 360 Sprint Invader Invitational Race. On the initial start it was No. 49 Shawn Dancer and No. 1 Steve Niese leading the field to green. Dancer and No. 18 Todd Heuerman made contact while racing into turns one and two with Dancer spinning and making heavy contact with the turn two wall with the back of the Dancer Logistics No. 49 Sprint Car. The hit was hard enough to rupture the fuel cell, and Dancer was assisted from the vehicle by the paramedics. No further information was reported about Dancer's condition. It was a complete restart with Heuerman and No. 2 Kyle Sauder bringing the field to green. Heuerman took off with the lead and was slowed by another red flag on lap 14 for Niese getting upside down at the end of the backstretch. Niese walked away under his own power from the crash. Also involved was the No. 24 of Kobe Allison, who was forced to head to the work area, but returned back to the track before the restart. When racing resumed, it was Heuerman dominating and running away with the win, his first career victory at Limaland. N. 17 Jared Horstman finished second, with Sauder third, No. 16B Zane Devault fourth and No. 37 Noah Dunlap completing the top five.

Next up was the 20 lap Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modified Invitational Race. No. 16 Jeff Koz and No. 19 Ryan Ordway led the field to the green flag with Koz grabbing the early lead. No. 95J Jerry Bowersock worked his way to battle with Ordway for second on lap six. No. 65 Todd Sherman battled his way to second on lap 14 before the caution flag waved on three consecutive laps before the field got a three lap run to the finish. Koz hung on to win against Sherman. No. 34x Shane O'Connor finished a close third with Bowersock fourth and Brandon Vaughan finishing fifth after starting 14th.

The final Invitational Race was for the Bud Thunderstocks. No. 27 Frank Paladino and No. 1W Mark Wooten made up the front row for the 15 lap race. Wooten grabbed the early advantage while No. 22T Tony Anderson began to claw his way through the field from his seventh starting spot. On lap 8, Todd Sherman in the No. 60 made his way to fifth from his 15th starting spot. Sherman piloted the No. 60 to the lead on lap 13 and won the Bud Thunderstock Invitational. Mark Wooten held on to second with No. 74D Craig Dippman third, No. 17J Jarrod Klay fourth and Paladino completing the top five.

The drivers and teams of the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds and Budweiser Thunderstocks then came over to the frontstretch to receive awards for the 2021 season. No. 65 Todd Sherman was crowned champ in the Modifieds, with No. 22T Tony Anderson picking up his 12th Thunderstock track championship in the UNOH era at Limaland.

In the King of the Quarter Mile for the K&L Ready Mix NRA 360 Sprint Invaders, it was No. 17 Jared Horstman picking up the $3,000 victory

No. 1* Kyle Moore was crowned King of the Quarter Mile in the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds.

Craig Dippman piloted his No. 74D Dippman Motorsports machine to the high side of the speedway to pick up the King of the Quarter Mile race for the Bud Thunderstocks.

