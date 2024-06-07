The Lima News girls Scholar Athlete bios
Jun. 7—MYKA ALDRICH
Ottawa-Glandorf
4.0 GPA
WBL and Northwest Ohio Player of the Year in soccer. First-team All-Ohio and All-American. Third-team All-WBL in basketball.
SAVANA BROOKS
Allen East
4.08 GPA
First-team NWC and HM All-Ohio basketball. 1,300 career points. First-team NWC volleyball. NWC Player of Year (2023) in softball.
ANDREA BURGEI
Kalida
4.0 GPA
Three-time state qualifier in track, once in cross country. Eleven letters in three sports (track, cross country, basketball).
JESSA BURGEI
Ottoville
3.7 GPA
Two-time state qualifier in track. First-team All-PCL in soccer two years. Three years of basketball.
KELLY COOPER
Shawnee
3.8 GPA
First-team All-WBL in soccer two years. First-team District 8 and Player of the Year in 2023.
GRACE GOECKE
Spencerville
4.0 GPA
First-team all-NWC in soccer three years. Regional qualifier track.
CALI GREGORY
Crestview
3.8 GPA
First-team All-Ohio in volleyball. First-team All-Ohio in basketball. Crestview basketball career scoring leader (1,956 points) .
MARY HOERSTEN
Perry
3.8 GPA
NWCC Player of Year in volleyball. First-team All-NWCC three years in volleyball. Second-team All-NWCC in basketball.
ROSE KOTTAPALLI
Shawnee
4.58 GPA
Second singles and third singles WBL tennis champion. State qualifier. Class president. Student government president.
LYV LINDEMAN
Delphos Jefferson
3.975 GPA
First-team All-Ohio in basketball. Career scoring leader (1,792 points). First-team All-NWC four years. Three-time state track qualifier.
ANNE OLIVER
Bath
4.0 GPA
Tennis state qualifier in singles and doubles. First-team All-WBL in basketball. First-team All-WBL in softball.
ABBY STECHSCHULTE
Columbus Grove
4.0 GPA
First-team All-NWC and All-PCL in softball. Four letters cross country and softball, three in basketball.
MAISIE STRAWSER
Lima Senior
4.1 GPA
First-team Toledo City League in basketball. Second-team All-Northwest Ohio and honorable mention All-Ohio.
TATUM WALSH
Bath
4.0 GPA
State track qualifier individually and on relays. Regional champion 400-meter dash. Indoor track state qualifier.
AUBREY YOUNG
Allen East
3.99 GPA
First-team All-NWC in soccer (2023, 2022). First-team NWC in softball (2024) and HM All-NWC basketball.