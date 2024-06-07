The Lima News girls Scholar Athlete bios

Jun. 7—MYKA ALDRICH

Ottawa-Glandorf

4.0 GPA

WBL and Northwest Ohio Player of the Year in soccer. First-team All-Ohio and All-American. Third-team All-WBL in basketball.

SAVANA BROOKS

Allen East

4.08 GPA

First-team NWC and HM All-Ohio basketball. 1,300 career points. First-team NWC volleyball. NWC Player of Year (2023) in softball.

ANDREA BURGEI

Kalida

4.0 GPA

Three-time state qualifier in track, once in cross country. Eleven letters in three sports (track, cross country, basketball).

JESSA BURGEI

Ottoville

3.7 GPA

Two-time state qualifier in track. First-team All-PCL in soccer two years. Three years of basketball.

KELLY COOPER

Shawnee

3.8 GPA

First-team All-WBL in soccer two years. First-team District 8 and Player of the Year in 2023.

GRACE GOECKE

Spencerville

4.0 GPA

First-team all-NWC in soccer three years. Regional qualifier track.

CALI GREGORY

Crestview

3.8 GPA

First-team All-Ohio in volleyball. First-team All-Ohio in basketball. Crestview basketball career scoring leader (1,956 points) .

MARY HOERSTEN

Perry

3.8 GPA

NWCC Player of Year in volleyball. First-team All-NWCC three years in volleyball. Second-team All-NWCC in basketball.

ROSE KOTTAPALLI

Shawnee

4.58 GPA

Second singles and third singles WBL tennis champion. State qualifier. Class president. Student government president.

LYV LINDEMAN

Delphos Jefferson

3.975 GPA

First-team All-Ohio in basketball. Career scoring leader (1,792 points). First-team All-NWC four years. Three-time state track qualifier.

ANNE OLIVER

Bath

4.0 GPA

Tennis state qualifier in singles and doubles. First-team All-WBL in basketball. First-team All-WBL in softball.

ABBY STECHSCHULTE

Columbus Grove

4.0 GPA

First-team All-NWC and All-PCL in softball. Four letters cross country and softball, three in basketball.

MAISIE STRAWSER

Lima Senior

4.1 GPA

First-team Toledo City League in basketball. Second-team All-Northwest Ohio and honorable mention All-Ohio.

TATUM WALSH

Bath

4.0 GPA

State track qualifier individually and on relays. Regional champion 400-meter dash. Indoor track state qualifier.

AUBREY YOUNG

Allen East

3.99 GPA

First-team All-NWC in soccer (2023, 2022). First-team NWC in softball (2024) and HM All-NWC basketball.