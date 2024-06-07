The Lima News boys Scholar Athlete bios

Jun. 7—THEO ANDREAS

Bluffton

4.0 GPA

NWC Player of Year in soccer. Second-team all-district. Four years of track. First chair violin school orchestra.

==

BILLY BOURK

Lima Central Catholic

4.15 GPA

Four-year starter in baseball. Second-team All-Northwest Ohio, honorable mention All-Ohio in football. Multi-year starter basketball.

==

DAVID ETZKORN

Elida

3.55 GPA

First-team All-WBL offense and defense in football. Second-team All-Northwest Ohio. Third-team All-WBL in basketball.

==

ISAAC GALLMEIER

Delphos Jefferson

3.97 GPA

First-team All-NWC in golf twice. State qualifier in golf. Honorable mention All-NWC in basketball.

==

JACOB GRANGER

Bluffton

4.0 GPA

First-team All-NWC in football. Honorable mention All-Ohio in football. Second-team All-NWC in baseball.

==

ALEX McGUIRE

Shawnee

4.2 GPA

First-team All-WBL, first-team All-District and second-team All-Ohio in soccer.

==

LOGAN MERSHMAN

Columbus Grove

3.92 GPA

101 career wrestling wins. Three-time state qualifier in cross country. Three track letters. School musical.

==

SALAH MOHAMMED

Shawnee

3.93 GPA

WBL tennis champion in third singles (2024) and second doubles (2022 and 2023). District qualifier.

==

ZAC NIEKAMP

Wapakoneta

3.96 GPA

WBL individual golf champion. All-WBL in golf two years. Second-team WBL basketball. Third-team WBL baseball.

==

KEATON SCHNIPKE

Ottoville

3.85 GPA

First-team All-PCL in golf twice. Three-time state golf qualifier. Second-team All-PCL in basketball. HM All-PCL baseball.

==

QUIN SCHROEDER

Leipsic

3.56 GPA

PCL Player of the Year in baseball. First-team All-NWC in baseball and football. Honorable mention All-Ohio in football.

==

CARTER SUDHOFF

Spencerville

3.92 GPA

First-team All-NWC in basketball. Honorable mention All-Ohio in basketball. Two years track. One year football. Student council.

==

OWEN TOBE

Miller City

4.0 GPA

First-team All-PCL in soccer. Second-team All-PCL in baseball. Four letters soccer and basketball. Three letters in track.

==

COLIN WHITE

Ottawa-Glandorf

3.9 GPA

Mr. Basketball in Ohio. First-team All-Ohio in basketball three years. Played in four state tournaments. Signed with Ohio State.

==

ETHAN YODER

Kenton

4.16 GPA

First-team All-WBL in soccer. Second-team All-District in soccer. Third-team All-WBL in basketball.