The Lima News boys Scholar Athlete bios
Jun. 7—THEO ANDREAS
Bluffton
4.0 GPA
NWC Player of Year in soccer. Second-team all-district. Four years of track. First chair violin school orchestra.
==
BILLY BOURK
Lima Central Catholic
4.15 GPA
Four-year starter in baseball. Second-team All-Northwest Ohio, honorable mention All-Ohio in football. Multi-year starter basketball.
==
DAVID ETZKORN
Elida
3.55 GPA
First-team All-WBL offense and defense in football. Second-team All-Northwest Ohio. Third-team All-WBL in basketball.
==
ISAAC GALLMEIER
Delphos Jefferson
3.97 GPA
First-team All-NWC in golf twice. State qualifier in golf. Honorable mention All-NWC in basketball.
==
JACOB GRANGER
Bluffton
4.0 GPA
First-team All-NWC in football. Honorable mention All-Ohio in football. Second-team All-NWC in baseball.
==
ALEX McGUIRE
Shawnee
4.2 GPA
First-team All-WBL, first-team All-District and second-team All-Ohio in soccer.
==
LOGAN MERSHMAN
Columbus Grove
3.92 GPA
101 career wrestling wins. Three-time state qualifier in cross country. Three track letters. School musical.
==
SALAH MOHAMMED
Shawnee
3.93 GPA
WBL tennis champion in third singles (2024) and second doubles (2022 and 2023). District qualifier.
==
ZAC NIEKAMP
Wapakoneta
3.96 GPA
WBL individual golf champion. All-WBL in golf two years. Second-team WBL basketball. Third-team WBL baseball.
==
KEATON SCHNIPKE
Ottoville
3.85 GPA
First-team All-PCL in golf twice. Three-time state golf qualifier. Second-team All-PCL in basketball. HM All-PCL baseball.
==
QUIN SCHROEDER
Leipsic
3.56 GPA
PCL Player of the Year in baseball. First-team All-NWC in baseball and football. Honorable mention All-Ohio in football.
==
CARTER SUDHOFF
Spencerville
3.92 GPA
First-team All-NWC in basketball. Honorable mention All-Ohio in basketball. Two years track. One year football. Student council.
==
OWEN TOBE
Miller City
4.0 GPA
First-team All-PCL in soccer. Second-team All-PCL in baseball. Four letters soccer and basketball. Three letters in track.
==
COLIN WHITE
Ottawa-Glandorf
3.9 GPA
Mr. Basketball in Ohio. First-team All-Ohio in basketball three years. Played in four state tournaments. Signed with Ohio State.
==
ETHAN YODER
Kenton
4.16 GPA
First-team All-WBL in soccer. Second-team All-District in soccer. Third-team All-WBL in basketball.