Lily Yohannes, 16, scores on her international debut for the US women’s team

It was an international debut to remember for 16-year-old soccer phenom Lily Yohannes, after the teenager scored in the US women’s team’s 3-0 win against South Korea on Tuesday.

The youngster was sent on as a substitute in the second half of the friendly and scored within 10 minutes of coming on, finishing off a well-worked corner routine in the 82nd minute.

The American, who plays for Dutch club Ajax, looked overcome with emotion as she celebrated the goal with the rest of her teammates.

“It’s a dream come true, really,” Yohannes said in her post-match interview, after becoming the third-youngest player to score for the US women’s team.

“I played this scenario out in my head, like, how many times before this game? Just having the idea of coming on and scoring.

“It was really amazing support from my teammates all running up to me which made it so much more special. I’m just really happy, really excited.”

Yohannes was handed her debut by new US manager Emma Hayes, who has been impressed with the midfielder during the latest training camp.

“She doesn’t look like a 16-year-old,” Hayes said after the match, per ESPN. “She knows what I think about her. I’ve really pushed and wanted her in this squad.”

US players celebrate together after Yohannes scored her debut goal. - Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire/AP

The young midfielder was born in Virginia but moved to the Netherlands with her family in 2017.

Her talents quickly caught the attention of soccer powerhouse Ajax and it wasn’t long before the sensation was being integrated into the first team.

In November last year, at just 16, she became the youngest player to start a Women’s Champions League group stage game.

“She is a natural footballer that is confident in her abilities. I think playing in Europe has helped, has accelerated her,” Hayes added, per ESPN.

“She’s had exposures that many American 16-year-olds have not had, and it shows. There was a maturity to it even at a tender age.”

Goals from Crystal Dunn and Sophia Smith had put the US in firm control against the Taegeuk Ladies, before Yohannes’ strike topped off another successful night for the Americans.

The youngster will hope to be an integral part of the team as Hayes looks to usher in a new era for the four-time Women’s World Cup winner after it failed to reach at least the semifinals of the tournament last year for the first time ever.

The former Chelsea manager has now won her first two games in charge, which have both come against South Korea.

