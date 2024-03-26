Lily Collins and Ashley Park wear t-shirts with their partners' face on

Emily In Paris has given us many things. A binge-worthy TV show, a reoccurring fantasy of moving to France, endless fashion inspo, but most of all BFF goals in the form of Emily and Mindy, played by Lily Collins and Ashley Park respectively.

Joining the ranks of girl power duos including Gossip Girl's Blair and Serena and One Tree Hill's Brooke and Peyton, the friendship has transcended the silver screen into IRL with Lily and Ashley regularly hanging out together and featuring heavily on each other's social media.

Case in point: Lily's latest Instagram post that saw Lily, Ashley plus a whole host of their Emily In Paris co-stars head to Disneyland Paris for a day of fun while on a break from filming the latest season. And while we're obvs jealous of the matching ears they all got for the occasion, it was actually Lily's t-shirt for the outing that really caught our attention.

At first glance, there's nothing unusual about her off-duty uniform of jeans and a t-shirt. Upon closer inspection, however, Lily's black t-shirt is emblazoned with the name "Charlie" across the chest, above multiple photos of none other than her husband of three years, Charlie McDowell.

Lily referenced her hilarious tee in the post's caption which read, "Sunday fun day at the happiest place on Earth! Missed @charliemcdowell big time but we brought him along for the ride. Always with me in spirit…". Just in case the hint was a little too subtle, Ashley jumped in the comments section to add, "@charliemcdowell there in spirit and shirt duhhhhh 👏".

Wearing a face with your S/O's face on is certainly a unique way to express your love, but Lily is far from alone in her public display of affection. Yep, turns out Ashley has a (kinda) matching t-shirt with pics of her boyfriend Paul Forman all over it.

Sharing the Instagram post on the same day as Lily's went live, Ashley wished her IRL and on-screen boyfriend a happy birthday with a carousel of pics that included her wearing the statement top paired with a black mini skirt and fluffy bucket hat. If you ask us, any outfit that combines humour *and* style is an automatic win.

We knew we couldn't be the only ones regularly served custom t-shirt ads. Though now we're seriously tempted to make our own, but whose face to choose?

