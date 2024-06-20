Lille's Bentaleb in hospital after falling ill

Bentaleb helped Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 last season [Getty Images]

Lille midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has been taken to hospital in France after falling ill.

The Algeria international, 29, who started his senior career at Tottenham in 2013, joined Lille from Angers last year, making 34 appearances.

Bentaleb was "immediately taken care of and sent for hospitalisation" Lille said in a statement.

The club added: "LOSC [Lille] accompanies Nabil as closely as possible during this ordeal and gives him all its support."

Bentaleb spent three years at Spurs, making 46 Premier League appearances, before joining Schalke in 2017.

"We’re sending you all our love and best wishes, Nabil. Everyone at the club is with you," Spurs said on social media.

Bentaleb, who also had a loan spell at Newcastle in 2020, has 52 caps and five goals for Algeria, having made his international debut in 2014.

The Algerian Football Federation wished Bentaleb "a speedy recovery" in statement on social media.