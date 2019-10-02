Willian with magnificent technique for the winner - AFP

Chelsea’s emerging youngsters are already coming of age in the Champions League but it was a 31-year-old, making his 300th club appearance, who secured this crucial victory.

Willian’s wonderfully taken winner proved there is sometimes no substitute for experience on an evening where Chelsea’s future again appeared bright, with five academy graduates seizing their opportunity in northern France.

Chelsea sorely needed this result in Group H and Lampard will savour his first three points as a manager in this competition, with forward Tammy Abraham also displaying a wicked sense of timing by scoring in the 22nd minute on his 22nd birthday.

There was little margin for error after the home defeat to Valencia in the first group game, especially with a daunting double-header against last season’s semi-finalists Ajax up next.

Yet even with the stakes high, Lampard’s faith in youth remains rock-solid and here there was a Champions League debut for 19-year-old Reece James, while Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori also impressed and are in line for call-ups to the senior England squad.

Lampard said: “It’s special that the club are getting recognition for playing academy players and the fans are loving it.

“The kids are doing well but this isn’t a game for niceties, we have to go and win these games. They did well and they can do even better. The Champions League level is something else.

“There’s a long way to go in the group but having lost against Valencia it put more importance on this game. Set pieces were a problem but the possession we had and chances we created meant we deserved to win.”

Abraham continues to impress in the Chelsea jersey he has been so desperate to wear, and his whirlwind start to the season will continue on Thursday with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Tammy Abraham scores Credit: Reuters

Here was another box ticked, with his first goal in this competition. Chelsea deserved their lead after dominating the early stages and Abraham’s finish was excellent, turning in the area from Tomori’s pass to direct the ball into the corner.

Lampard must have been hoping for a comfortable evening at that stage, yet the hosts did respond.

Kepa Arrizabalaga saved from Luis Arajo just after the half hour and from the corner came Lille’s equaliser, with Victor Osimhen rising between Tomori and Kurt Zouma to head the ball past Kepa.

Osimhen, a Nigeria international, is the latest star at Lille to be tipped for a bright future, at a club which has a remarkable record for developing players.

Chelsea were suddenly edgy, appearing susceptible under pressure, but did have chances to move back in front. Marcos Alonso floated a free-kick over the bar and Jorginho struck the woodwork in added time.

Frank Lampard shakes hands with Tammy Abraham after the match Credit: Reuters

They continued to press in the second half, with Lampard introducing another youngster in Callum Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea went in search of victory.

Lille remained a threat on the break and with Chelsea’s defence outnumbered, Osimhen wasted a glorious chance 19 minutes from time, driving the ball wide of the goal from a promising position.

Mount almost produced a goal out of nothing, with a superb flick to put himself free in the box but his low shot was pushed away by Mike Maignan.

Yet the goal finally came in the 77th minute from Willian. Hudson-Odoi’s deep cross eluded the Lille defence to find the Brazilian at the back post, and his volley into the turf enabled the ball to loop over Maignan.

There was still time for a few nervy moments, with Kepa needing to save at the feet of Osimhen after a poor back-pass from Tomori, but Lampard’s European campaign is very much alive.

Full time: Lille 1 Chelsea 2

That is an excellent result for Chelsea on a big night away at a strong and talented team. Far from a complete showing but really encouraging for Lampard that his youngster came through that, albeit that they needed a big of magic from the veteran Willian to do it! Youth and experience, can be a handy combo. Let's get to the match report...

90+3 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 2

Mix up between Tomori and Kepa ends up with the keeper receiving a bouncing, hospital pass and having to throw his body on the line to deny the Lille forward Boubakary Soumaré. Needless.

90 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 2

Lille launch it towards Osimhen, but Zouma wins this round of a bruising contest. Hudson-Odoi has been excellent since coming on, giving an outlet and also the occasional threat.

88 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 2

Mount, who faded, is replaced by Kovacic. Neither side putting much together the last few minutes.

84 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 2

Lille win a corner but it is cleared.

9:42PM

And Pedro is coming on.

Osimhen races onto a ball down the middle, Kepa again does superbly well to save at his feet. Osimhen tries to pretend he was fouled. He was not. Boo.

82 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 2

Problems for Chelsea. Willian is down and feeling his hamstring...

80 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 2

Lille press for the equaliser that their performance probably merits.

GOAL! Lille 1 Chelsea 2 (Willian 78)

One of Chelsea's old boys does the business! Hudson-Odoi with some game work down the left flank, tenacity and skill. And then he looks up and picks out Willian at the back post. Oh that's a great hit! Amazing tekkers from Willian as he keeps his knee over the volley, drilling the ball into the ground - and giving the keeper no hope! The Chelsea players go wild. They're in the lead.

75 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Luiz Araújo is replaced by Xeka

73 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Game is stretched, some are looking a bit leggy. Crowd have been excellent.

70 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

End to end! Here's Lille on the break, they have the pace - and they have got the numbers! But Osimhen selfishly elects to shoot on the run from distance, surely not the percentage option with several team mates arriving in the box.

69 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Abraham does superbly to get to the byline and cross. Good defending from Araujo.

68 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Hudson-Odoi with a driving run, but he cannot find an opening for the pass.

9:27PM

Oh look! It's Renato Sanches. I had forgotten about him. He comes on for Andre, B.

9:27PM

James, who has done well, is replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

9:26PM

Willian gets down the right, crosses, and Mount is denied by Fonte. Alonso with an effort at the back stick but it's dealt with. Lille are a decent side.

9:25PM

60 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Well, okay enough to be subbed off. Enter Yusuf Yazici

59 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Treatment delay there, but he is okay.

9:18PM

Zouma goes in hard and absolutely empties out Ikone, whose legs get scissored up in the tackle.

9:12PM

And that's another corner. Bamba takes. Dealt with. Oh, Osimhen fouled Bamba, who is known to all the lads in the Stamford Bridge changing room as Gascoigne.

9:11PM

50 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Penalty shout! Tomori's heart must be in his mouth here as he makes contact with Gabriel, who hits the deck hard in the Chelsea box. Ref says no. Corner. Andre meets it nicely and this draws an excellent save from Kepa, who just about tips it round the post.

47 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Willian with a good corner, Tomori rises nicely for that but cannot direct the header.

9:06PM

Willian with the corner and Mount is about to UNLOAD on the volley when it is nicked away from him at the last second. Alonso with the follow up run, and he wins a corner.

9:04PM

46 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

No changes that I can see.

The players are back out

for the second half.

Half time: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Enjoyed that. Lille look like they've got a couple: Bamba fluid and dangerous, Osimhen a presence with excellent technique. Chelsea had the best of the first quarter but then, perhaps, concentration dipped and Lille were good value for the equaliser.

45 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

A delicious strike from Jorginho as he meets the ball sidefooted and curls an exquisite effort past the despairing keeper and... onto the post! Oh bad luck son. A glorious piece of skilled shooting. But it's not to be, and the sides will go in at the break level.

43 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

Excellent spell from Lille but Chelsea have their say as well. Tomori carries the ball forward where he is rugby tackled by Ikone, who is justly carded.

40 mins: Lille 1 Chelsea 1

James earning his defensive corn here as he stops Bamba. I fancy James for the second yellow I have to say. Chelsea look rattled and they need some of their old heads to get things calmed down. They'd certainly take HT now.

8:39PM

Bamba, who looks a real handful, turning Abraham inside and out. Azpilicueta gets involved in some handbags! Pushing and shoving with Osimhen.

Kepa has to look lively to come out and deny Osimhen.

8:37PM

Chelsea making this hard for themselves. James has fouled Ikone here, no question that this is a yellow.

And now Alonso is at it again, diving and getting no sympathy from the ref. Chelsea are pinned back, they cannot clear, and this is a poor spell for Fwank's jollyboys.

GOAL! Lille 1 Chelsea 1 (Osimhen 33)

Lille are level! Bamba plays it in and Osimhen rises to nut it home. That's poor marking from Chelsea, this guy was clearly one of the danger men but Tomori and Zouma let him get in between them. He jumped and ultimately had a free header at goal, with which he did not disappoint.

8:34PM

Chelsea clear a corner, but at the expense of another corner.

8:33PM

And that sloppiness nearly comes home to roost! Chelsea switch off and it is 4 on 3. Araújo the man who eventually shoots and it is scrambled gratefully behind.

Willian the man who lost the ball, and he has Kepa to thank for afine save.

8:31PM

Chelsea playing well but are a little careless in possession.

8:26PM

Chelsea are well on top. They are over-running Lille at the back here, and it's panic stations as Mount runs riot and Fonte of Lille kicks his own teammate in the face as he tries to clear. Alonso attempts to win a penalty with a transparent dive.

8:22PM

GOAL! Lille 0 Chelsea 1 (Abraham 22)

Nicely taken Tammy Abraham! Ball is played into him hard, he controls with some real finesse and spins. Fires home crisply. Lille hope that he is offside but VAR confirms he is comfortably on. Abraham opens his account in the CL, and an elegant finish it was too.

8:22PM

Chelsea are dominating the ball here, 70% of it.

8:21PM

Zeki Çelik with a foul on Alonso. The Lille players think Alonso has made a meal of that.

8:20PM

Mount! Jorginho opens the game up, Celik gets the clearance all wrong and dishes it up for Mount to volley. Not quite.

8:19PM

Zouma with an effort: power but no radar.

8:13PM

This is a nice cross from James. Lille goalie flaps at it, Abraham was looking interested.

8:09PM

Said block leads to a corner and Chelsea again get a reminder that they need to focus in here when Nanitamo Ikone is given time to control and set himself in the area. Tammy A stops the shot.

8:08PM

Bamba is on the charge and it has opened up for Lille here! Chelsea's defenders have all been sucked in, very narrow, and Azpilicueta has to stretch to just - just - get in the block.

8:06PM

Willian the first of the creative forces to show. Lille strangely sluggish, backing off, and the quicksilver Willian drives at them. Lays it off, a deflection as Alonso delivers in, and there is a half chance for James. But he cannot get the ball out from under his feet.

8:02PM

The visitors, all in white, kick off. Plenty of early touches for their men at the back.

8:01PM

Frank Lampard downplayed the story about Ross Barkley having a late night, but it's iron fist in velvet glove stuff as the player is omitted from the matchday squad.

Chelsea team formation

Players warming up

Willian of Chelsea and team mates warm up

7:55PM

7:45PM

The players are on the pitch

Joe Cole is in the TV studio.

Lampard on Lille

"We have to respect Lille, we are coming to their stadium. But we want to win."

7:09PM

Lille: Maignan, Celik, Fonte, Gabriel, Mandava, Andre, Soumare, Luiz Araujo, Ikone, Bamba, Osimhen. Subs: Leo, Soumaoro, Xeka, Remy, Yazici, Sanches, Bradaric.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Willian, Mount, Abraham. Subs: Christensen, Pedro, Caballero, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi.

Referee: Aleksei Kulbakov (Belarus)

Chelsea team

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, James, Mount, Abraham, Willian.

Both they and their opponents need to bring the shooting boots tonight, judging by this.

Lille's Production Line

Sam Wallace is so good at these sort of articles. Here's an in-depth look at how Lille have made themselves into a formidable player development force, and how they now want to move on from being 'just' a selling club.

Chelsea to encounter a Lille outfit determined to be more than simply a breeding ground for young footballers

6:44PM

Pray for Tottenham.

And of course, Lille fans as well. These two clubs contest matchday two in group H of the Champions League group stages, and both of them need to get cracking, having lost their opening matches. Lille were well beaten by Ajax, no great shame in that, but Chelsea had a disappointing evening at home to Valencia, losing 0-1 at home with Ross Barkley missing a penalty.

The same player was in the headlines again this week, and again for the wrong reasons, after staying up past his bedtime and getting into an argument with a taxi driver. Not exactly model pro stuff by the sounds of it, but Frank Lampard seemed to take it in his stride and said: "“He hasn’t committed a crime other than eating chips in the back of a cab which is probably a bit out of order for the cabby."

Talking of Chelsea midfielders, the boy Jorginho is enjoying life under new boss Lampard. Jorginho has gone from target for the knockers and the boo boys to a firm fan favourite in just a few weeks. He seems like he's taking it all with a pinch of salt.

"It was amazing because last season it was impossible. I am very happy how they changed their mind about me. I worked a lot, I never said anything,” he said. “I am thankful for what I learnt from him [Sarri] but it is an opportunity to show I’m here not just for the coach.”

Here is Ben Findon with Chelsea savouring a full-scale love-in with Jorginho and here is Matt Law with news of how things are starting to come together at Stamford Bridge.

Have a butchers at some of them, I'll be back with the team news shortly. Cheers!