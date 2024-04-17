Lille v Aston Villa: Unai Emery wants Villa to show 'capacity'

Aston Villa, who won the European Cup in 1982, face Lille seeking to move closer to the Conference League last four [Getty Images]

Unai Emery is calling on his Aston Villa side to show their maximum capability to reach their first major European semi-final since 1982.

Villa lead Ligue 1 side Lille 2-1 heading into Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.

Ollie Watkins and John McGinn gave Villa a 2-0 lead but Bafode Diakite gave Paulo Fonseca's side hope.

Emery said: "Now is the moment to show our capacity."

Villa will be heading to France full of confidence after producing a masterclass on Sunday when they beat Premier League title challengers Arsenal 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Emery added: "When we are in Europe, we have to be focused and very demanding if we want to get something here.

"Playing against a team like Lille, they are very motivated and they are a very organised team.

"The result at Villa Park was not enough for us or for them. We have to enjoy an amazing day, an amazing match being very demanding."

Villa will be without injured left-back Alex Moreno but will be able to call on Douglas Luiz - who missed the win over Arsenal through suspension.