Lille reject €50 million offer from Premier League giants for Real Madrid target

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo has revealed that Lille have turned down a €50 million offer from Liverpool for Leny Yoro, a young player who is also a target for Real Madrid.

Yoro, who is just 18 years old, has caught the attention of several major European clubs during this summer’s transfer window.

Among these clubs are Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain, all eager to sign the talented centre-back from Lille. However, they are all competing with Real Madrid, who are also very interested in Yoro.

According to sources in England, Lille recently rejected Liverpool’s offer of €50 million for the player.

While this amount is close to what Lille have been asking for, they have set a price tag of €60 million and are in no mood to lower their demands.

Real Madrid continue to lead the race

The main challenge for clubs interested in Yoro is that many believe he has already decided to join Real Madrid.

Lille have turned down €50 million offer from Liverpool for Leny Yoro. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite this, Real Madrid have not made a formal move to negotiate with Lille, as they are unwilling to meet the €60 million asking price.

In the meantime, other clubs hoping to sign Yoro are relying on the chance that he might reconsider and choose a different team over Real Madrid.

Liverpool, in particular, have been doubtful about their chances of securing Yoro, mainly because of Real Madrid’s interest.

Yoro wants Real Madrid

Discussions about Yoro have been widespread recently, with many suggesting that the player is aware of Real Madrid’s interest and is waiting for them to prioritise his transfer.

However, the main sticking point remains Lille’s demand and Real Madrid, knowing that Yoro’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, are not willing to pay that much.

Given that Yoro has only one year left on his contract after this summer, Real Madrid are reluctant to enter a bidding war and pay more than they think is reasonable.

Reports indicate that Real Madrid are not prepared to offer more than €30 million for the player.