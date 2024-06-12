Lille president confirms summer plans for Real Madrid target Leny Yoro

The president of Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille has on Wednesday spoken out over the future of in-demand defender Leny Yoro.

Youngster Yoro has of course seen his name take its place front and centre in the media headlines across the continent for some time now.

This comes amid interest in his services on the part of a whole host of top European clubs.

Considered the next breakthrough star of French football, the 18-year-old is known to be front and centre on the wishlist, for one, of La Liga champions Real Madrid.

On the lookout for reinforcements at the back ahead of the predicted departure of captain Nacho, Real have long earmarked Yoro as a profile who could go on to lead the club’s defensive ranks for the next decade and beyond.

Those behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabéu, in turn, will no doubt be interested to hear of an altogether considerable update on the future of the stopper.

Speaking during an exchange with the media on Wednesday, Lille president Olivier Létang made public the fact that both Yoro and Dogues frontman Jonathan David can now be considered for sale, ahead of the expiration of their respective contracts in 12 months’ time:

“Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer. Both have the ‘exit voucher’ due to their contract situation.”

Conor Laird | GSFN