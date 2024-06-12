Lille’s president confirms Leny Yoro and Jonathan David ‘will be allowed to leave’ this summer

The president of Lille OSC has provided an update on the future of Leny Yoro (18) and Jonathan David (24) in a press conference presenting Bruno Génésio as the club’s new manager.

The new face in Les Dogues’ technical area will likely have to do without either of the two key players in last season’s squad with Létang stating “We have two players who will be allowed to leave: Jonathan (David) and Leny (Yoro).”

Both have been strongly linked with a move away from the North of France and it appears that the club will do little to try and keep either wantaway star from plying their trade in a brand new city.

Yoro has caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as both clubs look set to attempt to convince the Frenchman that his future belongs with them, while David was expected to leave last summer but could now be on his way out with rumours that Atlético de Madrid are considering a move for a forward entering the final year of his contract.

GFFN | Nick Hartland