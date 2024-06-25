Lille provide positive update on Nabil Bentaleb’s health following hospital admission

Nabil Bentaleb (29) was admitted to hospital with illness last Thursday. His club, Lille OSC, have now provided a positive update on his health.

In a press release last week, Lille detailed Bentaleb’s situation, revealing that their midfielder began to feel ill on Tuesday 18th June. He has been treated at the Lille University Hospital since his admission.

🔴 Des nouvelles de Nabil Bentaleb



Hospitalisé depuis mardi dernier au CHU de Lille, le milieu de terrain du LOSC a réalisé depuis plusieurs examens et bilans de santé qui se sont montrés rassurants.



Il se trouve toujours en observation à l'hôpital mais pourrait retrouver son… pic.twitter.com/u8jCES12jm — LOSC (@losclive) June 24, 2024

Bentaleb joined Lille last summer from relegated side SCO Angers. However, his move to Les Dogues was heavily delayed due to issues raised during the Algerian international’s medical. Tests revealed that Bentaleb had an asymptomatic inflammation of the myocardium (a muscle in the heart). “It was difficult to believe,” said Bentaleb at the time of the diagnosis. Despite the issue raised during the medical, Bentaleb signed a three-year deal at Lille.

With Bentaleb suffering from faintness, there are fears regarding his health, however, LOSC have now provided a positive update in a press release. “Nabil Bentaleb has undergone numerous medical tests and reports, which have proven reassuring. The LOSC midfielder is still in hospital, under observation, but he could return home within the week,” read the club’s official statement.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle