Lille not willing to allow Edon Zhegrova to leave this summer

After a brilliant season with Lille OSC, Edon Zhegrova (25) is likely to garner interest from a range of clubs this summer. However, Les Dogues are desperate to retain his services for another season.

Netting 12 goals and registering 10 assists to lead Lille to a fourth-place finish, Zhegrova made significant progress in his second full season in the North of France and is set to be one of the most sought-after players in Ligue 1 this summer. Arriving from FC Basel in January 2022, the Kosovan international played a starring role in Paulo Fonseca’s last season with Les Dogues. In a star-studded squad that is likely to suffer from the departures of Leny Yoro and Jonathan David, Lille are expected to retain their winger for another season, according to a report from L’Équipe, as they are looking to cash in before David and Yoro’s contracts expire in 2025.

However, Zhegrova made his intentions clear in a recent interview for Kosovan media Oxygen, stating his desire to “leave for a bigger club”. With a contract running until 2026, any potential suitor will have to stump up a considerable fee to convince Les Dogues to let him go. Qualified for the preliminary rounds of the UEFA Champions League, Lille will hope to qualify for the group stages to convince Zhegrova to thrive for another season at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux