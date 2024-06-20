Lille’s Nabil Bentaleb taken to hospital with illness

In a press release, Lille OSC have confirmed that their midfielder, Nabil Bentaleb (29) has been taken to hospital with illness. The issue is thought to be heart-related.

Lille revealed that Bentaleb began to feel ill on Tuesday, 18th June. He immediately went to the University Hospital in Lille, where he is being treated. “LOSC are closely accompanying Nabil in this ordeal and we give him our full support. The club calls for his private lift to be respected,” added the press release.

Bentaleb joined Lille last summer from relegated side SCO Angers. However, his move to Les Dogues was heavily delayed due to issues raised during the Algerian international’s medical. Tests revealed that Bentaleb had an asymptomatic inflammation of the myocardium (a muscle in the heart). “It was difficult to believe,” said Bentaleb at the time of the diagnosis. Despite the issue raised during the medical, Bentaleb signed a three-year deal at Lille.

In his debut season, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United midfielder played 34 games, registering three assists.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle