Lille’s Jonathan David is a target for Premier League clubs this summer

According to L’Équipe, Lille’s Jonathan David (24) is attracting interest from clubs in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga ahead of a potential move away from Ligue 1 in the summer transfer window. The Canadian international striker is wanting to leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy and is ready for ‘everything’.

Notably, the interest of Premier League clubs is something that excites the 24-year-old. Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are not the only teams interested in signing David. Atlético Madrid have perhaps been the most advanced in their interest by approaching the striker to express their interest, according to La Voix du Nord. The La Liga side view him as a potential option to reinforce their attack.

David signed for Les Dogues in 2020 from Jupiler Pro League side Gent. The former Gent striker, despite a slow start to the season, had a great scoring season in Ligue 1 last season – scoring 19 goals in 34 appearances.

GFFN | Liam Wraith