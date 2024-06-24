Lille demands for Leny Yoro coming down after Real Madrid secure green light from defender

Real Madrid look to be making headway in their bid to sign Leny Yoro, as they look to negotiate with Lille to sign the French wonderkid. Los Blancos appear to have secured the green light from the player, leaving them in pole position to secure his signature.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United are all willing to outbid Los Blancos for Yoro, but the player is willing to wait for Los Blancos to negotiate with Lille. The problem is that Real Madrid have set an upper limit of €40m to get the deal done, while Les Dogues are asking for €60m.

However Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Lille have begun to lower their demands to around €50m. Real Madrid are still yet to discuss numbers with Lille though, and there is no certainty they will reach an acceptable figure for Lille. Moretto described the matter as a chess match.

Certainly if Lille are willing to gamble on Real Madrid paying over the odds, or Yoro accepting another exit route in the final throws of the transfer window, it could be worth €10m or more to them. However the risk is that they end up losing Yoro for free, having him for a season while he wants to leave, which will have slim benefits for all involved. The impending exits of Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin should nudge Real Madrid along in talks too.