Lille defender Leny Yoro’s transfer preference revealed amid Man United rumours

Manchester United are interested in signing Lille defender Leny Yoro, according to The Athletic.

The French defender is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in the world including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Lille defender is into his last year of the contract at the French club and in order avoid selling him for free, the Ligue 1 giants are ready to cash in on him.

The Red Devils need defensive additions at the back after finishing with a negative goal difference in the Premier League and conceding 85 goals in all competitions.

The need to sign a new centre-back has never been more evident as not only the club is facing issues at the back but also because centre-back Raphael Varane has left the club this summer after his contract expired.

The 6′ 3in teenager’s contract expires in 2025, and it is unlikely that he will sign a new one.

He contributed significantly to Lille having the equal third-best defensive record in Ligue 1 (34 goals conceded).

However, according to L’Equipe, the young French defender prefers a move to La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Lille defender Leny Yoro, who is a Man United target, prefers to join Real Madrid.

The Spanish and European champions are willing to pursue Yoro patiently, even if it means waiting until the next year for him to sign for free.

If Yoro holds out for a move to Real Madrid, Lille may have to accept a reduced offer from the Merengues.

Lille would want to avoid the situation as they are seeking a hefty amount of transfer fee for their player.

Man United target prefers Real Madrid move

It is believed that the major Premier League teams acknowledge Real Madrid’s possibility of winning the race for Yoro.

He was present at Wembley to witness Los Blancos defeat Borussia Dortmund to win a record 15th Champions League title.

After 17 years at the club, Nacho Fernandez is expected to leave Real Madrid, which would make room for the young French defender in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

This would mean Man United would have to turn their attention to Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.