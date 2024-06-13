Lille confirm key duo can leave amid Premier League links

Lille president Olivier Letang has confirmed that Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer amid interest from the Premier League and Europe.

Yoro’s breakthrough season at Lille has seen top clubs circle for the teenage centre-back, who was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season for 2023-24.

The 18-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times, and is a reported transfer target for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

There is also significant interest in David. The Canada international finished as runner-up to Kylian Mbappe as Ligue 1’s leading scorer last season and has netted 71 goals in 146 league appearances since arriving from Belgian side Gent in 2020.

Napoli – who signed Victor Osimhen from Lille four years ago – are considering an approach for David with Osimhen expected to depart, while Manchester United have reportedly placed the forward on their shortlist of targets, alongside Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

David, who has 26 goals in 48 caps for Canada, has previously been a transfer target for Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham.

Lille president Letang has said that both players will be allowed to leave the French side this summer despite the club’s Champions League qualification, with each of the duo having just 12 months remaining on their contracts at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

“Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer,” Letang said, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“Both have the ‘exit voucher’ due to their contract situation.”

