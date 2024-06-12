Lille Chief Opens Door for PSG Target to Depart Amid Man Utd and Real Madrid Interest

LOSC Lille’s Leny Yoro must make a decision regarding his future soon. The 18-year-old’s contract with Les Dogues expires next year, and if he doesn’t want to extend, then the club will need to sell him now to ensure a transfer fee.

Despite his age, Yoro demonstrated his talent by playing in 44 matches during the 2023-24 season. This shows that he’s ready to take on a starting center-back role at a major European club where there’s a lot of pressure to perform.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are reportedly among the clubs vying for the teenager. Given the number of teams interested in the player, Lille’s president, Olivier Létang, confirms that Lille is open to selling Yoro this summer.

“We (Lille) have two players who have an exit voucher, Leny (Yoro) and Jonathan (David),” Létang said. “They will be allowed to leave.”

Diario AS recently reported that Real Madrid are looking at €40 million for the promising French center-back, which PSG and Manchester United are seeking. Moreover, they will not enter into bids for a free player in 2025.

As a result, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.