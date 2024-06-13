Lille captain Benjamin André could be set for reunion with Christophe Galtier

Le Parisien are reporting that Lille OSC captain Benjamin André (33) is the subject of a lucrative offer from Qatari side Al-Duhail, managed by former manager of Les Dogues, Christophe Galtier.

Galtier was responsible for bringing André to Lille back in 2019 and later won the title with LOSC with the Frenchman in his midfield. André has gone on to establish himself as one of the most consistent midfielders in Ligue 1 and his consistently high level of performance was recently rewarded, firstly with a contract renewal (his deal runs until 2026) and then with the captain’s armband.

However, could André be tempted away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy? Le Parisien understands that the Frenchman has been approached by Al-Duhail and presented with a very considerable offer to join the Qatari club. André is considering his future after receiving this offer and no decision has yet been made. Lille, who could lose several key personnel this summer, including Jonathan David and Leny Yoro, will be looking to retain club captain André and maintain an element of stability in the evolving project.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle