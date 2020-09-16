Lillard, McCollum lead Twitter roast, reaction to Clippers after 3-1 collapse

That was ugly.

The Los Angeles Clippers were up 3-1 on Denver and led by double digits in every one of the last three games, but couldn’t close the series out. Denver showed the resistance, the grit, and the ability to execute under pressure in eliminating the Clippers from the playoffs.

NBA Twitter had some serious schadenfreude with the entitled Clippers — and that started with Portland’s Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020





@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020









They were not alone, NBA Twitter piled on the Clippers:





Playoff P did what he always do in Closeout Games…Kawhi Leonard Perkins was Horrible!!! I told y’all Clippers was all BARK and NO BITE!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 16, 2020





“Bring it in fellas” – Doc Rivers “Cancun on 3… 1-2-3 CANCUN” – LA Clippers Man….. CARRY ON!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 16, 2020





The Clippers have died as a team right in front of us!! Team beats talent every time. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) September 16, 2020









The Nuggets two superstars, Jamal Murray with 40 points and Jokic with a triple double 16-22-13, outplayed and dominated Paul George and Kawhi Leonard who combined for 24 points. 😳 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020





No coach has comeback from a 3-1 deficit twice. Mike Malone can do it twice in a row! Only one coach has blown multiple 3-1 leads (this would be his third)…

Doc Rivers. pic.twitter.com/i5IKFzVXjx — Damien Barling (@damienbarling) September 16, 2020





Game 7 duo power rankings:

1. Jokic and Murray

2. Lillard and McCollum

259. Kawhi and PG — Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 16, 2020





Lillard, McCollum lead Twitter roast, reaction to Clippers after 3-1 collapse originally appeared on NBCSports.com