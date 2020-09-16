Lillard, McCollum lead Twitter roast, reaction to Clippers after 3-1 collapse

Kurt Helin

That was ugly.

The Los Angeles Clippers were up 3-1 on Denver and led by double digits in every one of the last three games, but couldn’t close the series out. Denver showed the resistance, the grit, and the ability to execute under pressure in eliminating the Clippers from the playoffs.

NBA Twitter had some serious schadenfreude with the entitled Clippers — and that started with Portland’s Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.




They were not alone, NBA Twitter piled on the Clippers:









