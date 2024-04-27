Lillard, Giannis doubtful for Bucks in crucial NBA playoff game

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks was listed as doubtful by the club in an injury report on Saturday for Sunday's fourth game of their NBA playoff series against Indiana (Dylan Buell)

Damian Lillard was listed as doubtful by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for their crucial NBA playoff game on Sunday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo also considered doubtful to face Indiana.

Lillard was given an MRI exam on Saturday before being listed as unlikely to play in game four at Indianapolis due to a right Achilles tendon injury.

He suffered the injury in Milwaukee's 121-118 overtime loss to the Pacers on Friday, which gave Indiana a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round series.

Lillard, obtained from the Portland Trail Blazers before the start of the campaign, averaged 24.3 points and 7.0 assists a game this season for the Bucks, who were 1-8 when he didn't start.

The 33-year-old guard, an eight-time NBA All-Star who helped the US team win Olympic gold at Tokyo, never reached the NBA Finals in 11 seasons with Portland.

Lillard's injury adds to the woes for the Bucks, who have been without two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo since April 9 when the superstar Greek forward strained his left calf.

js/bb