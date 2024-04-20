Lillard and the Bucks host Indiana to start playoffs

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (49-33, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -1.5; over/under is 231.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers to open the Eastern Conference first round. Indiana went 4-1 against Milwaukee during the regular season. The Pacers won the last regular season matchup 126-124 on Nov. 10. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 29 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 54 points.

The Bucks are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 119.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Pacers are 32-20 in conference games. Indiana is fourth in the NBA scoring 16.6 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 3.3.

The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers score 6.9 more points per game (123.3) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (116.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 24.3 points and seven assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Siakam is scoring 21.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 124.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), AJ Green: day to day (ankle), Jaylin Galloway: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.