Lillard available, Antetokounmpo doubtful for Bucks’ Friday night game vs. Raptors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard was available and Giannis Antetokounmpo was doubtful for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Lillard was set to return after missing the Bucks’ last three games. The seven-time all-NBA guard sat out a Saturday victory at Atlanta for personal reasons before missing Milwaukee’s next two games with a strained right groin.

The Bucks’ initial injury report listed Lillard as questionable with a strained right adductor, but he was later upgraded to available.

Milwaukee has gone 1-7 in the games Lillard has missed this season.

Antetokounmpo was doubtful due to an issue with his left hamstring. The two-time MVP played on back-to-back nights in losses to Washington and Memphis this week.

“Honestly, and I’m not kidding, there were times in the middle of the third (quarter), I wanted to take him out of the game,” coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday night after Antetokounmpo played 37 minutes and scored 35 points against the Grizzlies. “I thought he was running on fumes. As a coach, you have to make a judgment call sometimes.

“Medical makes the call. They kept saying he’s OK. But I have eyes. I just didn’t like the way he was moving. He kept asking to go back in. But I wish I had just said, no, honestly.”

The Bucks were trying to snap a two-game skid Friday as they attempt to strengthen their hold on second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have lost 15 straight.

