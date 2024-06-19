Lilian Brassier rejects Bournemouth in favour of Marseille move

Roberto De Zerbi’s move to Olympique de Marseille may not yet have been officially confirmed, however, he looks to have signed off on the club’s first new signing of the summer, Stade Brestois’ Lilian Brassier (24), as per a report from L’Équipe.

Brassier helped Brest to an improbable UEFA Champions League qualification last season. Despite interest in the French centre-back in January, the choice was made to retain Brassier, who the club’s management deemed a key element of their success. Having helped Les Ty Zéfs to a podium finish and with just one year remaining on his current deal, Brassier now looks likely to depart.

He hasn’t been short of interest. Notably, Bournemouth offered Brassier a considerable deal, more lucrative than that offered by Marseille, however, he has opted to agree terms with OM. The Brest centre-back believes that the Vélodrome is the best place for the next step in his career, whilst he has also been won over after talks with De Zerbi. He is now set to sign a five-year deal.

However, before doing so, Marseille must first reach an agreement with Brest. Talks are ongoing and the transfer could be completed for a €10m fee.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle